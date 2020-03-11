|
Suddenly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay at the age of 67. Robert Rice was the beloved father of Christopher, Erin, Jesse (Ashtyn) and Emily. Loving grandfather of baby Rowan. Dear brother of John (Maria), Doug, Don (Wendy), Gerald, Lorelei Ravary and the late Joanne Burgess (survived by Mike), Ed and Shirley Rice. Predeceased by his mother Patricia Rice (nee Shone) and grandmother Louisa V. Shone. Robert will be remembered by Sylvanna, Peggy, his nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Lovingly remembered by all of his I.A.T.S.E. Local 873 union family (since 1979) and the many celebrity movie stars he made special connections with in his lengthy career. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Docville Wild West Park, 816 Regional Rd. 17, Newcastle from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 11, 2020