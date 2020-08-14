Robert COCHRANE

Peacefully at home with family by his side on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving father of Kim (Glen), Dale (Cindy), Dianna (Chris) and Crystal (Larry). Proud papa and great papa to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Duffy and his parents Alaric and Lyla Cochrane. Dicky was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 14, 2020.