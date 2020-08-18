1946-2020: Bud passed away at home on August 15, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife Judy of 45 years, sons Raymond (Angie) and Shane (Tina) and our grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the love of his life. He is also survived by his father Ken, predeceased by his mother Barbara and two brothers Richard (Wilma), David (Marlene), the in-laws Bob and Mary Clark (predeceased) and sister in-law Nancy and brothers in-law Bob and Jim. He will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date as things open up.