Passed away suddenly at Peterborough Reginal Health Centre Friday, September 25, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his wife Cathryn Marie Dulmage and his two daughters, Emily Marie Dulmage and Breanna Grace Dulmage. Loved by his father William David Dulmage and his late mother Karen Isobell Dulmage. Robert leaves behind his brother Mark Dulmage and his wife Angela Dulmage as well as his nieces Taylor and Haylee Dulmage. Robert will also be missed by his mother and father-in-law Connie and Peter Devries. Along with his brother and sisters-in-law, Linda and Chris Curtin, Julie and Brian James, Laurie Malloy and Dan Pluard. Followed by his nieces and nephews Danielle, Gregory, Bradley and Kaitlyn. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to The Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his name. We all love you, rest my love.