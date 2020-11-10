1/
Robert David HUTCHINSON
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital - ICU, Lindsay on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of the late Janice (née Yeo). Loving brother of Jane Anne Carkner and Linda Kendrick and families. Dear brother-in-law of Ken & Kathleen, Ed, Tim, June and Allen Yeo, and Uncle to many nephews. In keeping with Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Wednesday, November 11th from 11:00 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family, donations may be made through the funeral home via cheque. Condolences may be made through www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
