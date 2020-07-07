Passed Away At The P.R.H.C. On Tuesday June 30/20 on his own terms after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was a businessman and an entrepreneur. He lived life to the fullest. An avid bowler, boater and motorcyclist. He has gone to join his parents Lloyd and Muriel Dennison. Survived by a loving wife Sandra and children Chris(Chris) and Jason (Betty) and Brett And Adam Clapham. Sister Lynn Turcotte and brothers Bill (George) and Wayne (Sue) And their families. Poppa to Emma, Bekca, Mackenzie and Casey. A Celebration Of Life will be held in the future once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store