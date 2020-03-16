Home

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Bob, born January 12, 1946 was in his 75th year. Loving husband for 50 years of Joanne (Calvert), cherished father of Trevor (Michelle) and Janette Berthelot (Chris), proud Pa of Cameron and Reegan Anderson, and Gillian (predeceased), Madelyn, Ethan and Marissa Berthelot. Bob will be missed by his brothers-in-law Bob Calvert (Noreen d.), Terry Calvert (Maryanne) and sister-in-law Sherri Condon (Frank). Predeceased by his parents Fred and Dorothy Anderson. He was the proud owner of Riverside Plumbing for 40 years and a life-long resident of Smith Township. Bob enjoyed farming and working on the land. Friends and family were received at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St. Lakefield, on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a funeral service held at 1:00 PM. Pastor Ben van der Heide ministered. Interment Lakefield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Gillie Beans FUNd in memory of his granddaughter Gillian, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
