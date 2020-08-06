1/1
Robert Gordon "Bob" Wonnacott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Went to be with his Lord and Saviour, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, at age 84. Robert Wonnacott, beloved husband for over 60 years to Shirley (nee Elliott). Loving father of Christine (John) Hatherly, Laurie (Dave) Hatton, Cynthia (Heinz) Dschankilic, Roberta (Mark) Armstrong, and special father to John Buchner and Mary Blair. Loved grandfather of Eric, Annika, Kathleen, Chantal, Lydia, Michael, Jonathan, Jennifer, Karen (Brandon), Emily (Chris), Scott (Allyson), Justyce, Carson, Kaillan and great-grandfather of Charlotte. He was predeceased by his infant child and his grandchildren Jamie-Lee, Claire and Emily. Survived by his sisters Nancy (Farncomb) LeGresley and Susan (Andrew) Smith and sister-in-law Gerrie Wonnacott and predeceased by his brother William and his sister Jeannine (Nick) Rensink. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. R.C.A.F. 1955 - 1965, and a founding member of the Flying Frogmen at CFB Trenton in 1958. Lived in Ajax 1965 - 1979. Worked at Croven Crystals 1965 - 1996. Moved to Sunderland in 1979 where he became an active member of the Cannington Baptist Church. A proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #141 in Sunderland. Special thanks to Pastor Mike Reynolds, Ian and Marlene Archibald and PSW Darlene Simpson. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Cannington Baptist Church, Emily's House in Toronto or Camp Bucko. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved