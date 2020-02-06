Home

Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
Robert J. McGinnes Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Robert (Bob) on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. Robert, at the age of 66, was the son of Myrna Oberman (deceased) and James McGinnes (deceased). Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 10 years Marilyn (née Nice), children Wendy (Adam), Chris (Jessica), and Andrew (Sarah). Step-children Michelle (Matt) and Leanne (Jesse). Cherished grandchildren Connor, Mason, Emma, River and Rory. Step-son to Eleanor and Hal (Janet). Step-brother to Paul (Judith) and an uncle to his nieces Matilda and Grace. Cousin to Stephen (Nadine) and David (Lynn) McCune. Robert will be forever remembered and loved always by his family and friends. At Robert's request, a cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main St. South, Uxbridge. (905) 852-3073 on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Canadian Liver Foundation.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
