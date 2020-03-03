Home

Robert James ANDERSON

Robert James ANDERSON Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in his 88th year. Loving father of Lauri Ruth and Dale Elizabeth (Robert). Proud grandfather of Lindsay Ruth, Robert, Terry (Catie) and Jeremy (Ellie). Dear great grandfather of Thomas and Victoria. Brother of Jack (Shirley) and brother in law of Dorothy, Predeceased by his sibling Brother Bill. Predeceased by his parents Dr. Ernest James and Ruth Anderson. Bob was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family, friends and his dog E.J. Bob was one of a kind and fought the good fight until the end. He retired from the Workman's Compensation Board after 35 years of exceptional service as a rehabilitation specialist. He was well known for his love of music and played in a band called The Moonshiners. He performed as a character called Arsin A-round. Cremation entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lindsay Legion 12 York Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. If desired donations may be made to the SPCA.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 3, 2020
