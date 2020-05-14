Robert James Arthur Bennett (Art) passed away during a midday nap on April 23, 2020 in his 90th year. He was born in Broadview Saskatchewan. The family moved to Rockcroft, Ontario a few months after his birth. Growing up in a remote area he developed a passion for hunting, fishing and playing baseball. He walked a mile to attend school, using ski's in the winter to shorten the trip. His interest in school diminished as a teenager and he went to work at a lumber camp. In his teenage years, he had a passion for cars. He developed his technical skills on a Model A and later a 1937 Ford. He moved to Peterborough in 1950. Worked at a construction site building a new electrical power station then moved on to become a lift truck driver stacking bricks; blocks and loading trucks. In 1953, he married Yvonne Margaret Hannah Sweeting. They had 3 children. While raising a family he had a second job as an evening janitor. He also helped on the Sweeting farm during the summers collecting bales of hay and piling them in the barn. In the late 1960's, during the summers, Art and Yvonne took their children to the car races on weekends. He turned wrenches on a race car for one summer. As a truck driver he delivered auto parts in Peterborough and surrounding area. That passion lasted 40 years, retiring in his late 70's. He spent more than 20 years travelling to fall fairs with his wife. They would live on site in a small motor home while she was a vendor. They also took the motor home on trips to the east coast and the west coast. His passion for cars, baseball, hunting and fishing continued. He played hockey with co-workers and friends into his earlier 70's. Continued to watch baseball on television every day it was broadcast. Art was married 67 years to the late Yvonne Bennett (d. February 11, 2020) Survived by sons Neil; Paul and daughter Marilyn (Brian Junkin); grandchildren Tyler Junkin; Ember Junkin and great granddaughter Lakelyn. Survived by his sister Margaret Kimble; brother-in-laws Ivan Sweeting, Harold Sweeting, Arnold Sweeting (Jean), Roger Sweeting, Earl Sweeting (Marg); sister-in-law's Darlene Armstrong (Harry) and Donna Sweeting; extended family member Jim Dearing. Predeceased by his parents Britten and Nan Bennett (nee McRobbie); brother-in-law's Darwin Kimble; Elmer Sweeting; Ellwood Sweeting; Donald Sweeting; Sister-in-law's Laurietta Sweeting; Sheila Dearing (nee Sweeting) and Jean Sweeting. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Arrangements took place at Hendren Funeral Home in Lakefield on May 5, 2020 followed by interment at Lakefield Cemetery.



