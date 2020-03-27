|
|
It is with great sadness we announce Bob's passing at P.R.H.C. after a long illness. He was the beloved and loving husband of Betty (MacDonald) for over 60 years. Loving father of David Hinton (Sharra) of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Jane Lockett (Rick) of Peterborough. He was the proud grandfather of Kendra, Paige and Andrew Hinton, and Ryan, Brandon and Cameron Lockett. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Marjorie Hinton, his brother John Hinton and his wife Barbara, and his sister-in-law Katy MacDonald. Mourned by his brother-in-law Bob MacDonald (partner Renate), three MacDonald nephews - Eddie (Elaine), Geoff (Pam), and Peter (Christine) and their children; nephew Doug Hinton and his wife Carol: three Hinton nieces Janet Mann (David), Marjorie Lepine (John) and Joyce Hinton (Jack Schuller) and their families. Bob was a greatuncle to several great nieces and great-nephews. Also remembered by Holmes family members. Sadly missed by pet companion Duffy. Bob was born in Peterborough and lived his entire life here except for 6 years at the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, from which he graduated in 1961. He spent the following 40 years at the Peterborough Pet Hospital - a gentle, kind and compassionate vet to pets and clients alike. Bob was a quiet man of happy disposition, a good listener. A Mr. Fix- it, he loved tinkering in his workshop and generously giving of his time helping family and friends with their household projects. While in high school he built two wood run-about boats. Two major undertakings were having an 1870's log home dismantled and re-built at our cottage where we spent 50 happy summers, and restoring our 1880's Victorian home in the city. He also loved collecting antique radios. Bob was a faithful member of St. John's Anglican Church. His family extends grateful thanks to the many doctors who treated Bob during the last year, especially Dr. R.H. Friesen, Dr. V. Lee, Dr. S. Pandya, and Dr. Y. Yousef. We were also blessed to have wonderful nurses who were capable, calm, attentive and unfailingly cheerful. We especially recognize St. Elizabeth nurses, Angel and Lisa. Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, visitation at Highland Park Funeral Centre will be announced and held later in the spring. In memory of Bob, and in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation or the Peterborough Humane Society Online condolences may be expressed at highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 27, 2020