Bob Kivell, born in Toronto and a long time resident of Etobicoke, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Fenelon Falls. Long time cottage owner in Fenelon Falls who eventually built a home and retired in his 50th year. Bob enjoyed his time building Muskoka chairs, riding the ATV trails, fishing and golfing. In his later years his time was spent on his property cutting his firewood, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with his long time partner/companion Dorothy Barber who cared for him in his declining years. Robert is survived by his son Richard (Jola) and his daughter Judy (Andy) and his four grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Eric and Stephen and his daughter-in-law Michelle. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and his son Jeffery. No services will be held. Please remember Robert in your hearts and prayers. Memorial donations to the CNIB would be appreciated by the family. To leave an on-line condolence, make a memorial donation or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com