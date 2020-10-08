WILLIAMS, Robert John (Bob) July 13, 1951 ~ September 23, 2020 (age 69) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing Bob Williams, at home on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the age of 69. Bob leaves behind at home, his beloved wife and best friend of 48 years Susan (nee Hueston) and loyal companion Bernie, his English Springer Spaniel. Cherished father, of Krista Williams and Kerri Pearce (Brendan). Proud Papa of Mackenzie and Myla, and Great Papa to Jayde. Devoted brother of Shirley Karsay (Leslie). Pre deceased by his parents Grace and Earl Williams. Bob will be sadly missed by his Step Mother in law, Marie Hueston, his sister in law Debbie Agnew and his best BIL, Tim Agnew as well as brothers in law William Hueston (Lynne) and Kevin Powell (Nadine). He will be fondly remembered and missed by many other extended family members and close friends. A private family service was held at the Highland Park Funeral Centre in Peterborough on Tuesday September 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kawartha-Haliburton Children's Foundation, or Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
. Dependent upon COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life may be scheduled for a later date.