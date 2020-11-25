Peacefully with family by his side at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, November 23, 2020 in his 73rd year. Cherished husband of Debbie (nee Adair) for 47 years. Loving father of Gregory, James (Caroline) and Alex (Tara). Proud grandfather of Jocelyn, Kaelyn, Hadley, and R.J. Bob was greatly loved and will be missed by all of his nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Cremation entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at the PRHC for their care and compassion during Bob's stay. If desired donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.