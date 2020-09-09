1/2
Robert "Bob" LeVASSEUR
Passed away suddenly at his residence on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in his 58th year. Beloved husband of Jennifer-Lynn Roberts. Loving father of Rosie. Dear brother of Rosemarie LeVasseur, John LeVasseur and Ken LeVasseur all of Peterborough, Albert Caine (Stacey) of Havelock, Kathy LeVasseur (Dennis McKenzie) of Peterborough, Douglas LeVasseur, Marcel LeVasseur, Greg LeVasseur (Katrina) all of Brampton and Andre LeVasseur of British Columbia. Dear son-in-law of Pam Kempt. Predeceased by his parents Albert Edward LeVasseur and Gloria Cross and step-father Arnold Cross. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020. To protect the public, during Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests for this visitation. To reserve a spot for this visitation, please contact us at 705-745-4612 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information. Please be aware that all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on outdoor properties is not permitted. Private Family Funeral Service with Interment at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Bob, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.
