Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his 82nd year. Bob, beloved husband of 59 years to Nadine (nee Parsons). Loving and devoted father of Lynne MacMillan and her husband Mark, and Jeff and his wife Karen. Cherished grandfather of Kirsten Mahant (Steve), Brent MacMillan, Benjamin Conway (Shannon), Joshua, and Emily Conway. Son of the late Harold Conway and Florence Mitchell. Brother of the late James Conway (Pat). A Private Family Service will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather to honour Bob's memory. A special thank you to Dr. Newport and Dr. Hughes and all of the many Doctors and Nurses who helped extend Bob's life over the past 19 years. In lieu of flowers or donations, please perform a random act of kindness in these challenging times. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020