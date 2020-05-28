On Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay ON. Bob, a cherished friend to many including Tex and Gary, and many at Bingo. Bob will be remembered by his whole family and especially cherished by daughter Maureen and son in law Adam Greening. Grampy will always be loved by Michaela and Rowen. We find peace now that Bob rests with those he loved who have gone before him. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay ON. If desired, donations in memory of Bob to Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be left at www. lakelandfuneralcentre.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 28, 2020.