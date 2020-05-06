Robert "Wayne" PATTERSON
Passed peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 64. Wayne Patterson, was the loving father of Kim Patterson (Shawn Hollandy), John (Tonia), Sarah Patterson (Matt McIlmoyle), Dan (Jocelyn Swinson), Kaitlin Patterson (Ryan Martin) and Cheyanne Patterson. Loved grandfather of Jayden, Mya, Makayla, Serena, Paul, Austin, and Chantal. Dear brother of Dianne Campbell (the late Allan), Connie Fortin (Jacques), Rob (Cherryann), and stepbrother to Bonnie-Ann Edgar (Robert) and Susan Fraser. Predeceased by his brothers Jim (survived by Bonnie) and Larry (survived by Christine) as well as his parents Ross and Lila Patterson and stepmother Marg Powers. Wayne will be remembered by his loving wife of many years Karen Patterson. He will be missed by his uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Wayne, donations to the SickKids Foundation or your local Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 6, 2020.
