Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 24th, 2020. Born in Brampton on May 31st, 1946 to Myrle and Doreen Reid. Bob is survived by his loving wife and best friend Leanne. Loving father and friend of Todd (Lori) of Alliston, and Tim (Charity) of Thornhill. Beloved BAMPA to Amanda, Samantha and Robbie, and great BAMPA to Nash. Bob was the loving brother to Mary Lynne (Noel) Williamson of Saskatchewan and Melanie Reid of B.C. He will be dearly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the Glen Williams Cemetery on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am to honour Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society
. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co