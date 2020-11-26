1/1
Robert Theodore "Bob" DRUCE
Passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of the late Teena (2019). Dear father of Jennifer (Derek) Tovich, Kim (Phil) Fenton and Rob (Pam) Druce. Cherished Grandfather of Lauryn and Bryce, Sarah and Brandon (Brittany). Beloved brother of Ken (Carol). Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Clara Druce and brother Ron (Bess). Served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 10 years from 1958- 1968. Bob was a letter carrier with Canada Post for over 22 years and a member of the Kawartha Kavalier Drum Corps. He also loved hockey, softball, singing, acting, clowning, skating, and spending time at home and the trailer. Family and friends will be received at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, on Friday November 27, 2020 from 12 - 12:45 pm & 1 - 1:45 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 2 pm. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR VISITATION AND SERVICE IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Bob's obituary page and also find the registration link for the Livestream of the service at AshburnhamFuneral.ca. Condolences and donations to the PRHC Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society can be made through the funeral home or online at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
