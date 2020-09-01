Lifetime member of Bailieboro United Church and South Monaghan Farmer. Peacefully, at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in his 96th year. Robert was the beloved husband of Betty Fisher (nee- McCausland), loving father to Andrew, dear brother of the late Bruce (late wife Alberta) and the late Donald. Loving uncle of Mary Swift and Jim Fisher. Great Uncle of three nephews and two nieces. He will also be remembered by many other relatives and friends. A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE (356 Rubidge Street) Donations, in Robert's memory, made to P.R.H.C. Foundation or the Bailieboro United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at comstockkaye.com