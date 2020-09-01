1/
Robert Warren FISHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lifetime member of Bailieboro United Church and South Monaghan Farmer. Peacefully, at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in his 96th year. Robert was the beloved husband of Betty Fisher (nee- McCausland), loving father to Andrew, dear brother of the late Bruce (late wife Alberta) and the late Donald. Loving uncle of Mary Swift and Jim Fisher. Great Uncle of three nephews and two nieces. He will also be remembered by many other relatives and friends. A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE (356 Rubidge Street) Donations, in Robert's memory, made to P.R.H.C. Foundation or the Bailieboro United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at comstockkaye.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved