Robert William (Bob) Jackett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020 in Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by his mother Mildred and father Charles William Jackett. Bob is survived by his common law wife Nailini, His Children Shaun, Chad (Tania), Jason (Marilyn), Brent (Kayla), Adrian, Jessica, Shelby, Santana, Christie. Bob is a beloved Pappa to Matia and Quincy (Shawn), Asher (Chad), Grandpa to Joanna, Nora, Wesley, Kirk (Jason) and Chloe (Brent). Bob was born and raised in Lindsay, where he ran Jackett insurance, he then later moved to the Turks and Caicos and then settled down in Florida where he raised his youngest daughters. Bob was a faithful Christian man who wanted all of his family, friends and everyone he came across to know Jesus. Bob was a true storyteller and didn't care much for material thing but loved all the people in his life dearly and would take the time for them. He was a man who sometime cared about the wellbeing of strangers more than himself. Bob will be missed by his dear friends from throughout his life. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local food bank.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved