Passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020 in Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by his mother Mildred and father Charles William Jackett. Bob is survived by his common law wife Nailini, His Children Shaun, Chad (Tania), Jason (Marilyn), Brent (Kayla), Adrian, Jessica, Shelby, Santana, Christie. Bob is a beloved Pappa to Matia and Quincy (Shawn), Asher (Chad), Grandpa to Joanna, Nora, Wesley, Kirk (Jason) and Chloe (Brent). Bob was born and raised in Lindsay, where he ran Jackett insurance, he then later moved to the Turks and Caicos and then settled down in Florida where he raised his youngest daughters. Bob was a faithful Christian man who wanted all of his family, friends and everyone he came across to know Jesus. Bob was a true storyteller and didn't care much for material thing but loved all the people in his life dearly and would take the time for them. He was a man who sometime cared about the wellbeing of strangers more than himself. Bob will be missed by his dear friends from throughout his life. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local food bank.