MARTIN, Robert William "Bob" WWII Veteran The family announces with sorrow his passing on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Cecilia Mabel Langevin. Loving father of Jeffery Martin (Susan), John Martin (Marion) and Reverend Janet Weller (Martyn). Proud grandfather of Sarah Duplessis (Mark), Heather White (Derek), Benjamin (Ingrid), Jason (Catherine), Scott (Carina), Mathew (Erica) and the late Aaron Martin and great-grandfather of Ainsley, Aiden, Jordan, Rhiannon, Gwynyth, Lincoln, Douglas, Samantha, Katy, Sophia, Nadine, Jarrod and Aaron. Dear brother of late Elsie Wood, the late George and the late Edward Martin. At the age of 17, Bob went overseas with the Glengarry Highlanders in the Second World War. Bob was an active and hard worker. For years, Bob ran his own business, Bob Martin Motor Sales and the South End Shell. Prior to that, he was a sales manager at Keith Brown Motors and was a sales manager at Holiday Ford before he retired. A kind soul, Bob gave his time to both the Shriner's and the Masons. He was also a long- time Member of St. George's and St. Barnabas's churches. In keeping with current restrictions, a private service was held with interment at Highland Park Cemetery. A public celebration of Bob's life will be held at later date. In honour of Bob, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Shriners Hospital or would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 30, 2020