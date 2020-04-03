Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta FEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Emily FEAVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Emily FEAVER Obituary
left us peacefully on March 28, 2020 to reunite with her one true love Charles "Bud" Feaver. Survived by her daughter Debbie (Rick) Burrows. Roberta will be remembered by her grandchildren Christine (Nick), Brad (Danielle) and great-grandchildren Mykala (Chase), Karley (Dylan) and Ben. She is survived by her sisters Fanny, Helen (Bob), and her brother Bobby. Predeceased by her sisters Jean and Jeanette. As per Roberta's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Rest in peace we love you. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -