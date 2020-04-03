|
left us peacefully on March 28, 2020 to reunite with her one true love Charles "Bud" Feaver. Survived by her daughter Debbie (Rick) Burrows. Roberta will be remembered by her grandchildren Christine (Nick), Brad (Danielle) and great-grandchildren Mykala (Chase), Karley (Dylan) and Ben. She is survived by her sisters Fanny, Helen (Bob), and her brother Bobby. Predeceased by her sisters Jean and Jeanette. As per Roberta's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Rest in peace we love you. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 3, 2020