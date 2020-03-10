|
Roberta was the youngest of five children of the late Lorne and Joyce Taylor of pleasant point. She was the mother of T.J. Lewis and Miranda Lewis, and grandmother of Theo Lewis and Aliza Lewis. She was the sister of Dave Taylor (Deceased) and his wife Jane. Wilbb Taylor and his wife Susan, Debbie Pinney and her husband Karl and Dale Neilsen. Roberta will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to drop by Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Center for a celebration of life on March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer and Dementia foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 10, 2020