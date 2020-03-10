Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Lee (Taylor) LEWIS


1962 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Lee (Taylor) LEWIS Obituary
Roberta was the youngest of five children of the late Lorne and Joyce Taylor of pleasant point. She was the mother of T.J. Lewis and Miranda Lewis, and grandmother of Theo Lewis and Aliza Lewis. She was the sister of Dave Taylor (Deceased) and his wife Jane. Wilbb Taylor and his wife Susan, Debbie Pinney and her husband Karl and Dale Neilsen. Roberta will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to drop by Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Center for a celebration of life on March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer and Dementia foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -