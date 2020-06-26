Passed away at Case Manor Nursing Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Ruth (nee Windsor) of Bobcaygeon, loving mother of Lorann Hellens (Leith), Randy Wilson (Margaret) and Tom Wilson (Janet). Dear grandmother (Bubba) of Jennifer Gardow, Hilary Covil (John), Stephanie Wilson, Darren Wilson, Craig Wilson and Pam Wilson. Ruth will be missed by her dear cousin and life-long friend Loreen McCormack, great grandchildren Connor Gardow, Claira Covil and Abigail Covil. Predeceased by her husband Bruce and her brother Robert Windsor. Proud graduate (1951) of the Atkinson School of Nursing of Toronto Western Hospital; the noble pursuit of nursing informed and guided her life as a mother and care provider right to the end. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Covenant House Toronto. Donations may be made and condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.738.3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.