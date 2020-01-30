|
|
Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Bobby is loved by his mother Norma (the late Fred) Clifford and sisters Teresa Lyn "Terry" Di Padova and Janet Leigh Hachey. Cherished uncle of Teresa Di Padova, Steven Buta, Tony Di Padova and Christy Leigh Battams. Bobby will be missed by many great-nieces and nephews and special friend Sue. A Celebration of Bobby's Life will be held at Oakshore Community Center on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00PM. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the . Friends may send condolences, arrange flowers or make donations by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 HELEN STREET, Bobcaygeon at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020