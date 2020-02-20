|
Manitowoc, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 10, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 52. Robyn was born on August 13, 1967 in Peterborough, Ontario daughter of the late Wallace and Bernetta (Barton) Steenburgh. Robyn touched many lives throughout her life, working in the public and school system in both Peterborough, Ont. and Manitowoc, WI. The one thing she loved the most was staying at home with her children and grandchild and watching them grow up. She is survived by her husband: Dale Smith, three children - Manitowoc: Nicole Brey (daughter), Arnie Abbet (special friend), Curt Brey (son-in-law), Port Huron, MI: Victoria Cotter (daughter), Manitowoc, Eric Smith (stepson), and her two grandsons Nathan Brey and Benjamin Cotter; three sisters and brothers-in-law residing in Canada: Crystal (Paul) Buchner, Karen Clute, Julie Graham, Pete Campbell, Canada, Dana (Sandy) Smith, Manitowoc, other nieces, nephews and friends residing throughout Canada. Family and friends gathering for a celebration of life for Robyn will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 152 Lansdowne St E, in the community centre, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 20, 2020