After a great life of 92 years, Ralph went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Ralph van Harten, dearly beloved husband of the late Helena van Harten (nee Kooger). Loving father of Erica van Harten of Port Perry, Brenda (Ivan) DeJong of Nestleton, David (Lis) van Harten of Michigan, Mart (Marg) van Harten of Sunderland and predeceased by his son Richard Peter van Harten. Dear Opa and Old Opa of Alex (Jess) DeJong - Ayla, Ben and Sammy; Kristen (Ian) Soutar - Mia and Jack; Natalie DeJong (Jon); Joselyn (Eric) Wilson - Emily and Christopher; Rob (Amy) van Harten - Ana and Deegan; Amanda (Aaron) Brinks - William, Emma, Jon and Hannah; Laura van Harten; Mark (Emilee) - Trevor, Addie, Leah and Levi; Cheryl (Dan) Lynch - Colin, Reagan and Brody; Steve (Beth) van Harten - Grant, Elly and Sara; Rich (Laurel) van Harten - Ryan and Ben. Dear brother of Henk, Henny, Greta (deceased), Anne, Nel (deceased), Martha, Joeke (deceased), Margo, Menno and Leonard. Dad was blessed with a profound faith, a passion for music and an indomitable spirit! He had a very charismatic personality and was loved by all. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all loved and cherished. Due to the current covid-19 restrictions, a private family service was held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331) after which Ralph was laid to rest with Helena in Prince Albert Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ralph may be made to the MS Society of Canada. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca