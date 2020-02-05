|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of R.J.O. Leroux on Jan 30, 2020 at Fairhaven Special Care, with his wife of 67 years Jeannine by his side. He leaves behind his children, Daniel (Theresa), Anne, Michelle, Pierre (Lorraine) and Lisa (Frank), as well as 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. In memory of Roland donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 5, 2020