At his home in Bobcaygeon, on Monday April 20, 2020, in his 71st year. Rolly is predeceased by his wife Mary Lou Nichols (nee James) 2019. Loving father of Lindsay(Ian), Patrick (Janet), Abigail. and Katie. Devoted grandfather of Leah, Markus and Matthew Roland Nichols who was named for his Grandpa. Dear brother of Jenny (Joe), June (Barry) and Holly. Remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Rolly was a long time employee of Northern Casket. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and fishing guide. In retirement Rolly enjoyed making fishing lures and golfing with his son and friends and always looked forward to the hunting camp with the boys. In keeping with Rolly's wishes cremation has taken place and a party with a BBQ and fish fry will take place at a later date. Rolly said, "I don't want anyone feeling sorry for me. Lets just have a party". Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online. condolences, video condolences or to make a donation please visit www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 22, 2020