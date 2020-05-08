Ronald Bruce Mohr
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Monday, May 4, 2020 in his 86th year. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Elizabeth Mohr. Beloved husband of Dorothy for 66 years. Loving father of Deborah (Eric Potter), Ron (Deborah), Darrell (Lois), Eric (Mary), Yvonne (Ed Kehoe), Lana (Wade Moore), Susan, the late Frank (Survived by Angie), Carl (Janet), and Olive (Cy Allan). Grandfather of 17, and great-grandfather of 16. Ron is survived by his siblings Joan Burrows and Clare Mohr, predeceased by siblings Mick, Roy, Jim, and Linda. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life held once restrictions have been lifted. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
