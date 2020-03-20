|
Ron passed peacefully on March 17, 2020 at the Victoria Manor in Lindsay, Ontario in his 78th year with his family by his side. Ron was a retiree of General Motors Canada, working many years in North Oshawa Plant. Ron was very active in the Woodville Community. He was a minor hockey coach and worked diligently to bring the OMHA to our small community. Ron also started the "Old Timer" hockey team in Woodville. Ron is predeceased by his parents Clarke & Emily Archibald (nee Wilkins). He is survived by his loving wife Wendy (nee Byer), daughter Catharine (John) Gillis and son Philip (Rose) Archibald. Ron was a proud grandfather of Alex and Rebecca (Karl Brown) Gillis and Papa to Owen Archibald and great grandson Logan Brown. Ron is also survived by his brothers Albert and Carl. He will be missed by their families. In keeping with Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Interment at STONE CHURCH CEMETERY, Beaverton. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 20, 2020