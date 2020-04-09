|
Passed away in Lindsay, Ontario on Monday March 23, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with Cancer. Ron was the beloved husband of Carol (nee Edwards) for 46 years. Loving and caring father of Cindy (Geoff), Bryan (Sandra) and "Papa" to two wonderful grandsons Chayce and Deacon. We will miss you deeply, and love you forever. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Ron may do so to the Stronach Regional Cancer Center at Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket or the . Online condolences may be made at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 9, 2020