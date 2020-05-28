At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in his 78th year. Ron, beloved husband of Carol (Nee: Campbell). Dear father of Adrienne Ross (Justin Brown) of Bowmanville and Stuart Ross (Chelsea) of Peterborough. Loving grandfather of Abigail Brown. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at a future date. If desired, donations to the Parkinson Canada or to Scout's Canada would be appreciated. Condolences and memories to share with the family may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 28, 2020.