At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in his 78th year. Ron, beloved husband of Carol (Nee: Campbell). Dear father of Adrienne Ross (Justin Brown) of Bowmanville and Stuart Ross (Chelsea) of Peterborough. Loving grandfather of Abigail Brown. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at a future date. If desired, donations to the Parkinson Canada or to Scout's Canada would be appreciated. Condolences and memories to share with the family may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca