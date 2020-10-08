(Long time employee of Sears Peterborough) Ron in his 95th year passed away at Lakefield Extendicare with his loving wife Hilda May (McConkey) of 72 yrs, by his side. Beloved father to Kathryn McConnell (Larry), Nancy Thomas (Lanny). Dear brother-in-law of June McConnell. Special Uncle to Sylvia Jay (Keith), Karen Phillips (Randy), Barbara Waldron (Robert), Patti Cawker (Steve Chiang) and as well by their children. Predeceased by his parents Hubert and Nellie Gardiner, brother Russell (Korea), sisters Frances Patterson (Kenneth) and Verna Bell (Carmen), brother in-law Milton McConnell and nephew Howard Bell. He worked at various employers including Quaker Oats, Eatons and Sears until his retirement. His love of gardening and music was well known, he was an avid reader and he fished both in Ontario and Myrtle Beach (34 yrs). Ron was an active member at George St. and Mark St. Churches. He will be remembered for his sense of humour, forthrightness, love for his family, friends and his contribution to various community organizations (Junior Achievement, Friends of the Trent, Peterborough Arts and Water Festival, Agricultural Society/Fair Board, Parks and Recreation Board, and Shield Cemetery Board). No one could hope to meet a more remarkable and honest man, let alone have the good fortune to be a part of their family. Special thanks to Dr B Hughes and the many 'Angels' at Extendicare Lakefield for treating Ron with kindness, humour and dignity during his 4.5 yrs of residency. You are tributes to your professions! Also, to the staff of Royal Gardens, Drs Beaubien, Kilmartin, Weir, W Hughes and Macdonald. Cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. Interment at Shield Cemetery, Mt Pleasant at a later date. Donations to Shield Cemetery (not reg) or Parkinson Canada Peterborough Chapter. Online Condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
