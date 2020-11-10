Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family On Friday, November 6, 2020 in his 89th year. Ron, beloved husband of 64 years to June (nee Scott). Loving and devoted father of Karen Hunter and her husband John, and cherished grandfather of Andrew. Predeceased by his sisters, Phyllis Goulding (Gordon), and Sidney Hughes (Tom). Survived by his brother-in-law John Scott (Mariette), sister-in-law, Audrey Bleakley, and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Sidney Marwood and Daisy Marshall. Ron was born in Moose Jaw, Sask. He lived in Montreal, Que. He graduated from Sir George Williams University (Concordia) with a BSc Chemistry honours. In 1960 he joined Cyanamid of Canada Pharmaceutical Company, where he was head of Quality Control and Sutures. During his tenure there he developed a patent for dispensing packaging of surgical sutures that is still in use today. He later transferred to Toronto where he was head of Regulatory Affairs approving new drugs. He retired in 1988 and moved to Peterborough. He enjoyed carpentry and built his own home. He and June travelled extensively and settled in SUN N Fun in Sarasota, Florida where they enjoyed 15 winters in the sun. He was active in the Peterborough Lawn Bowling club, bowling and competed in many tournaments. He also enjoyed walking his Golden doodle, Dempster. He was a gentleman, a quiet leader, and a man of his word. In keeping with Ronald's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In his memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, PRHC or Hospice Peterborough.
. Many thanks to Dr. Newport, Dr. Matheson, Dr. Dixon, Dr. Essak, and all the Palliative team for always treating him with respect and kindness.