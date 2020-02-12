|
Ronald Leonard of Fenelon Falls passed away peacefully at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Lindsay ON. February 4, 2020. Loving partner and best friend of the late Ruth Thery (2015). Father of Karen Melinck and Cheryl Gordson of Oshawa. Ron will be sadly missed by his friends and caregivers Doug Pearce and Karen Redmond and his many friends in the Fenelon Falls area. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place in May 2020. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 12, 2020