It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald McCausland at his home on November 28, 2020 at the age of 72. Ronald was the beloved husband of Dianne. Son of Joyce and Alvin (pre-deceased) McCausland. Loving father of Paul McCausland (Jennifer) and Treva Landreville (Terry), step-father to Denyse Peever (Jeff), Steven Roddy (Jenn). Grandfather to Mitchell (Darian), Liam, Vincent, Kiersten, Logan, Ryan, and Ava. Dear brother of Doug McCausland (Joan) and Brian McCausland (Nancy). Loving uncle to Tracy Matthews (Geoff) and Terry McCausland (Paulina). Brother-in-law to Sharon and Wayne Graham. Proud owner and operator of McCausland Auto Electric Ltd. for 43 years. As per Ron's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If desired memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice
Memories, photos, condolences and donations may be made through the funeral home
