Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Passed away peacefully at the Pinecrest Nursing Home, Bobcaygeon on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 72. Ron Patrick, was the beloved husband of the late Janice Patrick (nee Carter). Loving father of Kim (Marty Drake) and Kerry Black (Rob). Proud Grandpa of Ashley (Jon), Kyle, Brandon, Bradley, Courtney, Meagan, Alyssa and Andrea. Great-grandpa of Aaron, Marice, Roman, and Malcolm. Dear brother of Juanita Manuel (Sheldon), Susan Finch and the late Tom. Ron will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his many friends in the community. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. In memory of Ron, donations to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 4, 2020
