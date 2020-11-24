1/2
Ronald R. Prevost
1940-03-07 - 2020-11-23
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dad and papa. After a long courageous battle with cancer, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Ruth E. Mercer and his 2 children Angie (Jeff) and Aaron (Amy) along with his 5 grandkids; Justin, Sydney, Chloe, Quinn and Mitchell (predeceased). He is fondly remembered by his brother Linden (Mary), sisters Lola (Louis), Sandra, sister in law Bonnie and predeceased by his brothers Harry and Bob and sisters Noreen and Debra. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be made through the funeral home via cheque. Condolences may be made through www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
