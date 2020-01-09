|
|
Ron passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 63 years to Marj, devoted father to Glenn (Micel), Craig (Tracey), Grant, and Paula (Blair) and proud Grandpa to Michael, Ben, Candice, Cole, Clarisse, Alex, Rachel, and Caitlin. Predeceased by his parents, Elwood Henry and Ednah Jennie, and brother Elwood Thomas. Will be greatly missed by boyhood friends, Don Steele (Joan), Bill Cresswell, and Chuck Brownell and their many golfing buddies. VW Ron Reid was a long-time member and Past Master of the Metropolitan Masonic Lodge #452 in Toronto, and later a member of the Victoria Lodge #398 in Kirkfield. Next to having family around, one of Ron's greatest joys was to sit on his deck overlooking Balsam Lake in the early morning with coffee cup in hand enjoying the peace and quiet, and later watching his family in the lake. Golfing was a great love. He was a member of Meadowbrook Golf Course in Toronto, and after retirement, he joined Cedarhurst in Beaverton where he made many friends. Ron and Marj travelled with great friends Don and Joan Steele to Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Hawaii, Singapore, Thailand, Holland, east coast of Canada; and with dear friends June and Bill Cresswell to Greece. Wonderful memories. Family would like to thank the LHIN Nurse (Susan), Navigator Nurse (Lauren), PSWs, who were so helpful while Ron remained at home, and the palliative care staff who looked after him so well while in The Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. As per his request, Ron has been cremated and will be interred at Pine Hills. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at The George Ashe Library & Community Centre, Russel Franklin Room, 470 Kingston Road, Pickering, Ontario on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Sharing family remembrances will be at 3:00pm. If desired, donations in Ron's memory may be made to The Scott Mission, and Covenant House, Toronto. Online condolences may be made through www.mackeys.ca