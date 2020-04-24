|
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of Elizabeth (nee Goulding) for 50 years. Predeceased by his parents William and Charity, brothers William and Jack Eggleton and sister Sylvia (Clarence) Cameron. Ron was greatly loved and will be missed by all of his nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family. A Graveside Service was held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment at Lakefield Cemetery. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be made online at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 24, 2020