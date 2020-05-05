Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Elizabeth (nee Goulding) for 50 years. Predeceased by his parents Stuart and Charity, brothers William and Jack Eggleton and sister Sylvia (Clarence) Cameron. Ron was greatly loved and will be missed by all of his nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family. Ron loved spending time with Elizabeth and had a love for animals, especially his cats. He played baseball for Mark Street Church, enjoyed writing poems, swimming and cheering for the Blue Jays and Maple Leafs. A Graveside Service was held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment at Lakefield Cemetery. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be made online at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 5, 2020.