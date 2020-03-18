Home

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in his 54th year. Rory, loving son of Irene Foster and the late Ronald Foster. Beloved husband of Jo-Ann Howard. Loving and devoted father of Jason Hughes (Julie), and the late David Hughes. Loved by nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren Makalia and Kyrie. Dear brother of Pat Hoover (Gary), Mike Hamilton (Marg), Bambi Cochrane (Steve), Paul Hamilton (Anne), and Ron Foster (Laura). A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 22nd from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Rory and Jo-Ann's house, 1198 Baker Street, Peterborough. In memory of Rory, and in lieu of flowers, donations to PRHC ICU, or K.P.P would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 18, 2020
