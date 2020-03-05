|
|
Passed away at Toronto General Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Rory McMullen of Lindsay in his 38th year. Beloved son of Thomas McMullen (Lisa Davey), and the late Linne Brule. Cherished grandson of Gill Brule. Predeceased by his grandparents Gerrard Brule and Sheila and Tom McMullen. Loved and missed deeply by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Private family arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., tribute presentation at 3:00 p.m., at the Janetville Community Centre (693 Janetville Road, ON). As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 5, 2020