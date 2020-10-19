1/
Rosa Crowe
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with family by her side at Victoria Manor, Lindsay. Rosa, at the age of 94, was the beloved wife of the late Tom. Loving mother of Michael (JD), Catherine, Shawn (Cheryl), and Angela. She leaves behind her beautiful grandchildren Matthew (Shannon), Kyle (Kelsea), the late Anastasia, Kieran, Cody, and Rachel, as well as her great-grandchildren Quincy and Brielle. Rosa is predeceased by her sister Cecile (the late Marcel) and Roger (the late Marilyn). She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Rosa was loved by everyone she met. Visitation will be held at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Tuesday, October 20 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Russell Street East, Lindsay at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 233 Lindsay Street South, Lindsay. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Red Cross, Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation, St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, or Victoria Manor, Lindsay would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home, or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
OCT
20
Interment
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
